WKAR News

4th day of deliberations starts in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published April 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
Jurors in Michigan are back for a fourth day of deliberations in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Federal Judge Robert Jonker gave jurors a quick pep talk Thursday and wished them “all the very best” in their work.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Croft is from Delaware while the others are from Michigan.

Defense lawyers argue that the group was manipulated by an informant who was taking direction from the FBI.

Prosecutors say the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and angry over the Democratic governor's COVID-19 restrictions.

WKAR News Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Associated Press
