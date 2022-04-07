© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Lansing Schools could get more staff to help students graduate on time as plan heads to City Council

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published April 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT
210824_lockers
Joshua Hoehne
/
Unsplash

A proposal heading to the Lansing City Council would dedicate funds to hiring staff focused on increasing graduation rates in the Lansing School District.

Mayor Andy Schor proposes hiring graduation specialists using $400,000 over two years from the city's allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Currently, the Lansing Public School District employs three such specialists who work in each of Lansing's high schools, District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said.

But he hopes extra funding will allow the school system to hire more specialists to work districtwide on ensuring high schoolers graduate on time.

"You can think of it as a school counselor, but one who's really focused on the seniors, the folks that are supposed to be graduating," he said. "You can have this one person who's calling, who's supporting, making sure they're going to class, making sure that they're doing their homework, making sure that, if maybe something's happening in the family, they can create wraparound services.”

Shuldiner anticipates hiring two specialists with the initial funding. Following the city's two-year allocation, a nonprofit called the Lansing Promise is committed to funding the program for another two years.

After that, Shuldiner believes the district will find money to maintain the positions in the long-term.

In 2021, 62% of Lansing School District students graduated high school within four years, which is lower than the Michigan-wide average of just over 80%, state data shows.

But Shuldiner has said his goal is to bring the district's four-year graduation rate up to 85% by 2025.

Tags

WKAR News City of LansingK-12 education
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
See stories by Sarah Lehr
Related Content
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE