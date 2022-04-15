Michigan State University to lift mask mandate in May

Michigan State University will drop its mask mandate for nearly all its campus facilities starting May 16.

MSU says its decision to lift the masking requirement is based on a highly successful vaccination response.

Officials say 94% of its faculty, staff and students are fully vaccinated, with 86% boosted.

When the summer semester begins May 16, face masks will not be required in classes and most lab settings.

Spokesperson Emily Guerrant says the university realizes changing COVID protocols over the last two years have been frustrating for some.

“But really, you know, we’re doing our best to stay in line with public health guidance,” Guerrant said. “It’s not just MSU deciding what we think is best. We really are doing this in conjunction with other experts.”

The vaccination and booster mandate will continue through Spring 2023.

Guerrant says MSU will remain flexible in terms of its COVID protocols.

“Our high vaccination rates coupled with very high booster rates for our campus population have allowed us to keep spread pretty much under control,” she said. “At any given time if we have some outbreaks on our campus and feel like we need to mask up again for a while, we will do so.”

There are a few exceptions to the new policy.

Masks will still be required at the Wharton Center, and places that fall under federal regulation, such as campus health care facilities, some research labs and CATA buses.

