Dush promoted to Sheriff in Clinton County

There will be a new Sheriff in Clinton County soon. Detective Lt. Sean Dush has been named to replace Sheriff Larry Jerue by a three-member panel. That's after Jerue announced his retirement to be closer to family out of state.

Dush will fill the final two years of Jerue’s term, and plans to run for election in 2024.

The St. Johns native's experience with the department dates to a college internship in 1997. He says the department is respected, and he doesn’t want to “change the world when he takes over May 1. He adds that command staff will be included in the decision-making process.

“I want to get their input,” he explained, “and we’ll sit down and we’ll start looking at things as soon as possible.”

Dush adds that he believes in proactive, common-sense policing.

“Clinton County has always had a reputation as being tough on crime,” he said. “I believe that repeat offenders should not be getting fifth and sixth chances. I believe that one reason why Clinton County is one of the faster growing counties in the state is because people want to live here because it’s safe.”

Dush calls the sheriff’s job “a dream come true;” a job he hopes to hold for ten years or more.