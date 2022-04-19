© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Dush promoted to Sheriff in Clinton County

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published April 19, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT
Sean Dush.png
Zoom image
Sean Dush will be promoted to Sheriff in Clinton County on May 1, 2022

There will be a new Sheriff in Clinton County soon. Detective Lt. Sean Dush has been named to replace Sheriff Larry Jerue by a three-member panel. That's after Jerue announced his retirement to be closer to family out of state.

Dush will fill the final two years of Jerue’s term, and plans to run for election in 2024.

The St. Johns native's experience with the department dates to a college internship in 1997. He says the department is respected, and he doesn’t want to “change the world when he takes over May 1. He adds that command staff will be included in the decision-making process.

“I want to get their input,” he explained, “and we’ll sit down and we’ll start looking at things as soon as possible.”

Dush adds that he believes in proactive, common-sense policing.

“Clinton County has always had a reputation as being tough on crime,” he said. “I believe that repeat offenders should not be getting fifth and sixth chances. I believe that one reason why Clinton County is one of the faster growing counties in the state is because people want to live here because it’s safe.”

Dush calls the sheriff’s job “a dream come true;” a job he hopes to hold for ten years or more.

WKAR News
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE