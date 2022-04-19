Patrick Lyoya's funeral arrangements are set, Reverend Al Sharpton to give eulogy

Patrick Lyoya’s family is making funeral arrangements to lay their first-born son to rest. A funeral for the 26-year-old Congolese refugee will be held on Friday, April 22, at 11a.m. in the Renaissance Church of God and Christ.

American civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy. Sharpton announced on twitter he will also be support the family with burial assistance, saying “I will stand with them in the fight for justice in Patrick’s name.”

Lyoya was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer during a traffic stop in on April 4th. Video obtained by the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) shows Lyoya asking why he was pulled over and an officer requesting his driver’s license. As Lyoya starts to walk away from the officer, a scuffle involving the officer’s taser ensues. At the time of the shooting, Lyoya was face-down on the ground with the officer on his back.

Lyoya's father Peter said during a press conference Thursday, seeing police footage of his son being "killed like an animal" was heart breaking.

“I see I have no life. I see my heart being broken. I’m asking for justice," he said via an interpreter.

Lyoya was a father to two daughters and a brother to his five siblings.