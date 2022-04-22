MSU raises room and dining costs for incoming freshmen

Incoming freshmen at Michigan State University will pay almost 3% more for housing and dining plans in the fall.

The double room and board rate for MSU freshmen will be almost $11,000 in the coming academic year.

Vice president for student life and engagement Vennie Gore blames the increase on higher costs.

"We’re seeing food (up), anywhere from seven and 10%. Our solid waste went up 35%. We’re competing with labor, so labor’s gone up. So, it’s purely inflation,” Gore said.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. says the university looked carefully at balancing inflationary pressures with a desire to keep MSU affordable. He hopes the result is a compromise that will work for everyone involved.

“One of the key things is that we’re one of the lowest, essentially close to the second lowest in the Big Ten in terms of those costs,” Stanley explained. “So, this is an area where we strive hard to keep costs down, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

The higher rates were approved by MSU trustees on a seven to one vote, with Melanie Foster voting no. Foster, a Republican running for another term on the board, said residence hall services will turn a profit this year. She wanted that profit to offset any increase.

Incoming freshmen at MSU get a two-year guarantee on housing and dining rates, so second year students who will be required to live on campus next year will not see a price hike.