Warmer summer expected in Michigan

This summer is likely to be warmer than normal in Michigan, according to a projection from the National Weather Service.

Andrea Thielki is a meteorologist with the NWS based in Grand Rapids. She points to a couple of factors that add up to a greater chance of above-average summer temperatures.

“We typically try and look for large-scale global patterns," Thielki explained. "We look at El Niño, La Niña and how those might impact seasonal temperatures, sort of, in the long term.”

The weather service is less sure of expected rainfall amounts. Projections show an equal chance of above-normal rainfall and below-normal precipitation this summer.

