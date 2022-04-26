ELPD officers on leave during shooting probe

Two East Lansing police officers are on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

Officers arrived at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer in East Lansing shortly after 6:30 p.m. in response to a weapons complaint. A man had allegedly been seen pocketing a gun and entering the store. Inside the store, the officers saw a man matching the description and pursued him as he left the building.

Shots were fired outside, and the subject was struck. There were no other injuries. The man is reportedly hospitalized and in stable condition.

One officer is described as having two years of service, the other two and a half.

The investigation is being conducted by the Michigan State Police.