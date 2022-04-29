Voters weigh Lansing bond proposal, school tax renewals; Your guide to voting in May 3 election

There's a special election May 3 with proposals dotting ballots in a few Greater Lansing jurisdictions.

Here's what voters need to know about making their voices heard on Tuesday.

Lansing School District bond proposal

Voters in the Lansing district will decide whether to let the school system borrow $129.7 million to bring air conditioning to all classrooms, rebuild four schools and to renovate J.W. Sexton High School.

Officials say overall property tax rates won't increase if the measure is approved because the district expects to pay down older debt before taking on the new debt.

More: Lansing schools to seek bond issue approval in May

Charlotte renewal

The Charlotte Public Schools district is asking voters to renew an existing 0.5-mill property tax for seven years until 2029. The tax pays for playgrounds and a recreation system and will raise just over $300,000 during the first year after being renewed, according to the ballot proposal.

Gratiot-Isabella schools renewal

The Gratiot-Isabella Regional Education Service District is asking voters to extend an existing 1-mill property tax for 10 years until 2032. The tax funds career and technical education programs and is expected to bring in $3.3 million the first year after being renewed, according to the ballot proposal.

How to vote absentee

Absentee ballots must be returned to a local clerk's office or an election drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In Lansing, voters can register to vote, request absentee ballots and fill out and return those ballots at either Lansing City Hall or the clerk's elections unit at 2500 South Washington Avenue. That elections unit will be open in the days leading up to the election with extended weekend hours.

More: Find a ballot drop box near you

How to vote at the polls

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 3. If you haven't registered to vote yet, it's not too late. You have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to register at your local clerk's office.

More: Find your polling place