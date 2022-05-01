© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

FRIB ribbon cutting ceremony at MSU Monday to include Energy Secretary Granholm

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published May 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
FRIB.jpeg
Courtesy photo
The Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at Michigan State University

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Monday morning to officially open the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) at Michigan State University.

The U.S. Department of Energy selected MSU as the home of FRIB in December of 2008. More than 13 years later, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will be on hand to officially open the $730-million research facility.

FRIB is capable of accelerating ions towards a target at up to half the speed of light, with collisions producing rare isotopes that exist for only fractions of a second. Scientists could learn more about the origins of the stars, or how to destroy nuclear waste.

FRIB director Thomas Glasmacher says FRIB was completed on time and on budget.

“In the big area of science it means that big facilities can be built and enable individual investigators and their students to make discoveries,” he said.

Scientists from all over the world are lining up to conduct research at the site. Glasmacher adds that those visiting scientists will boost the local economy.

“They’ll live with us,” he continued. “They’re going to be in this community, participate in the commerce, if you want, and at the same time they’re going to take data they can’t take any place else and hopefully make discoveries that improve human life.”

Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony is not open to the public.

WKAR News
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE