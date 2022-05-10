© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Lansing schools to switch up schedule — and the changes will have the biggest impact on younger learners

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published May 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
Wooden alphabet letters toys clay preschool Pre-K classroom
Unsplash
A preschool classroom.

The Lansing School District is modifying its schedule for the next academic year.

As many as 700 pre-Kindergarten and early childhood special education students will switch to having Fridays off during their four-day school weeks. Currently, those children are off every Wednesday.

Top administrators and the president of the Lansing Education Schools Association teacher's union announced the changes during a joint news conference Tuesday.

Angela Barry, the district's universal Pre-K supervisor, hopes the shift will benefit teachers, students and their parents.

"What we know about young children is that they really thrive best with consistency and a routine," she said. "So having these four consistent days of school in a row before breaking for the weekend is really, really important.”

At least seven professional development days for teachers throughout the district also will be switched from Wednesdays to Fridays, giving students more three-day weekends.

It's a move that could boost attendance, Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said.

"Wednesday is one of the highest attendance days of any day in the week" he said. "Why would we willingly not have school on a Wednesday?"

Additionally, beginning in 2022, students will have the week of Thanksgiving off while teachers attend remote training that Monday and Tuesday.

Tags

WKAR News Lansing School District
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
See stories by Sarah Lehr
Related Content
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE