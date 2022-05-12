'Albert EL Fresco' returns to East Lansing

The city of East Lansing is reopening its downtown outdoor entertainment area. Last summer, the city created an outdoor pedestrian zone along Albert Avenue with outdoor seating, games, and live music.

"Albert EL Fresco" was a way to increase foot traffic and bring additional revenue to businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

East Lansing Community and Economic Development Specialist Matt Apostle has spent the last several days getting the area ready for visitors.

"We've put up a seating infrastructure as well as games and we have space for live music to be down there, just for promoting walkability and getting outside in the summer months of downtown East Lansing," he said.

Apostle says people are encouraged to come to the area at any time.

Alcoholic beverages are not permitted in the area, but food and alcohol are available at nearby restaurants.

“I encourage anybody who comes down to Albert EL Fresco to check out some of our local businesses hopefully get a bite to eat, and then chill in the infrastructure and maybe play some games,” Apostle added.

Albert EL Fresco is open to the public starting Thursday.

