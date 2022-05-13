New law allows leader animals in training into public spaces

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a law Thursday that allow handlers to bring service dogs in training into more public spaces.

The legislation was sponsored by Republican state Representative Tommy Brann, who said he introduced the bills at the request of a training program. Brann says his family’s restaurant already welcomes service animals.

“It’s good for the dog who’s going to be a loving companion of the person that they’re helping, and I think it will actually be better trained,” he said.

The law requires animals in training to remain in a leash or harness. Under the new law, businesses can also ask trainers to leave if an animal misbehaves. Brann says he does not expect that will be a problem.

