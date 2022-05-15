State agencies coordinate efforts to address infant formula shortage

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Friday saying the state is working on a coordinated effort to address the infant formula shortage.

From the press release:

I know how anxious parents must feel right now, and it’s crucial that they have confidence that a product is safe for their babies. I urge federal leaders to use every tool at their disposal to boost formula production. We're tackling the shortage head-on in Michigan and working with our federal and private sector partners to fix supply logistics and ensure every baby has what they need.

The governor said the state departments of Health and Human Services and Agriculture and Rural Development are taking the lead.

The statement echoes advice from the Biden administration on the nationwide shortage including warning against make-at-home recipes and watering down formula.

Also, that parents should ask their pediatricians about suitable alternatives to their regular formula.

A formula recall from Abbott Nutrition effects about 85% of people participating in the state’s Women, Infants and Children program.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says clients should not throw out cans of the formula but return them for an exchange or refunds.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is on the watch for complaints of price gouging but, so far, has not seen any significant influx of reports from consumers.

