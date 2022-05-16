MSP launches ‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Michigan law enforcement agencies are stepping up seat belt enforcement ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Local police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are being particularly vigilant for the next few weeks for drivers and passengers 15 and younger who don’t wear their seat belts.

The annual “Click It Or Ticket” campaign comes just before the start one of the most active travel weekends of the year.

Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk with the Michigan State Police notes in 2020, one of the 12 fatalities that Memorial Day weekend was a driver who didn’t buckle up.

“I can’t believe with all the messaging we put out that people fail to wear their seat belts sometimes,” Oleksyk said. “It takes a second to put on, but it can save you so much trouble in the end.”

Oleksyk says it’s always worth the time it takes to buckle up before driving.

“I’ve been doing this job for 22 years, and I’ve seen thousands of crashes,” he said. “It seems like the people that got less injured and weren’t killed were the ones that were wearing their seat belts. So, seat belts definitely work.”

Drivers may face a $65 fine for not wearing their seat belts.

The campaign runs through June 5.

