Security video shows man inside grocery store before running, being shot by EL police

The city of East Lansing has released more videos showing what happened before police shot a man outside a Meijer grocery store last month.

City officials had already published police body camera video along with some store security footage from the April 25th incident. But members of a citizen-led police board wanted a fuller picture and called for the release of video showing what happened before police arrived.

City officials responded by publishing additional store security footage, which doesn’t have sound, on Monday. It shows the man shopping for macaroni and cheese and ears of corn. It then shows him scanning the mac and cheese and using a card to pay for it at a self-checkout lane although he appears to take the corn without scanning it.

He starts running after police arrive at the store in response to a 911 call about man with a gun.

Police chase him into the store parking lot and order him repeatedly to get to the ground and show his hands, body camera footage shows. An officer can be heard shouting "He's reaching" and "He's got a gun."

He keeps running before two officers fired eight rounds total at him, body camera footage indicates.

After shooting and handcuffing the man, police did not find a gun on his person. Video later shows them locating one under a car in the store parking lot.

The man, whom family members have identified as 20-year-old DeAthony VanAtten, was hospitalized with two bullet wounds before being booked into and released from jail on a probation violation.

WKAR has reached out to VanAtten's attorney with a request for comment.

Michigan State Police investigators referred the incident on Friday to the Michigan Attorney General for possible criminal charges. The officers who fired shots, Jim Menser and Jose Viera, remain on paid administrative leave.

Mike Nichols, who represents Viera, says it's clear VanAtten stole the corn.

"One doesn't need any expert training and police training to observe that he did the old pay for one item but slipped the other item past the scanner," he said.

Nichols acknowledges, however, he doesn't believe those actions are relevant to justifying why officers fired shots.

"I don't think this is about a retail fraud," Nichols said. "I think this is about trying to make contact with somebody who had a concealed weapon on their person in a densely populated grocery store."

Allegations of theft are not mentioned in 911 calls about the incident obtained by WKAR in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Black Lives Matter activists have said previously that VanAtten, who is Black, went shopping to buy corn and macaroni for a cookout.

"He left his girlfriend and her 8-month-old baby in the car and said, 'I'll be right back,'" local BLM leader Rev. Sean Holland said following a May 3 news conference. "And somewhere between that conversation and walking into Meijer, going and getting those items and checking out, he never made it home. His crime — shopping while Black."

All materials the city has put out on the shooting can be found at its website.