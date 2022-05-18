MI UFO researcher criticizes congressional hearing on unexplained aerial phenomena

A Michigan UFO researcher calls the first congressional hearing on the subject in more than 50 years “theater.”

On Tuesday, a House intelligence subcommittee heard testimony from two Pentagon officials who said the government has a database of some 400 alleged UFO incidents.

The last time Congress held an official hearing on what the military now calls “unexplained aerial phenomena” was in 1969, the year of the first manned lunar landing.

Bill Konkolesky directs the Michigan chapter of the Mutual UFO Network.

He feels the government is condescending towards groups like his whom he says conduct legitimate research.

“They didn’t really know much about the phenomenon,” Konkolesky said. “There were some really good questions and some really evasive and uneducated answers, unfortunately.”

One of the most famous alleged UFO sightings took place in Dexter, Michigan near Ann Arbor in March 1966.

