WKAR News

East Lansing's Patriarche Park sees facility improvements, repairs

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published May 22, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT
Covered pavillion made of Brick at Patriarche Park
Courtesy
/
City of East Lansing
The pavilion at Patriarche Park in East Lansing has been fixed up, notably for a roof in danger of failing.

Improvements made to facilities at Patriarche Park in East Lansing are being dedicated Monday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.  

Fixing up the park’s pavilion and restroom facilities cost $700,000. Nearly half of the money came from a state grant, and the rest was from the city of East Lansing’s income tax fund.

Justin Drwencke is the administrative services coordinator for the city.

“What this is, really, is addressing some deferred maintenance at the park and really reinvesting in that facility for decades to come," he said.

Drwencke says that included replacing a pavilion roof covered in moss that was in danger of falling in among other renovations.

"We installed a new roof and new siding as well as some cosmetic improvements underneath that shelter," he said. “Both restrooms were fully remodeled. The restroom on the south side of the park was converted into four single-stall all-gender restrooms.”

A solar array has also been installed to power the restrooms.

Most of the work was finished last year, and reservations to use the facilities at the park are now open.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Monday.

WKAR News East LansingJohn M. Patriarche Park
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
