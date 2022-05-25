Lansing school loses challenge to expired Michigan mask order

A Catholic school’s challenge to Michigan’s 2020-21 mask order has been dismissed by a federal appeals court.

The court says the Whitmer administration policy during the COVID-19 pandemic was dropped about a year ago, making the lawsuit moot.

Resurrection School in Lansing and some parents sued in 2020, saying a state mask order violated the free exercise of religion.

A federal judge ruled in favor of the state and declined to suspend the policy with an injunction.

The statewide mask order ended in June 2021.

Any subsequent school mask mandates came from local health departments.