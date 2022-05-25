© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan man linked to white supremacist group sent to prison

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published May 25, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
wooden gavel and sound block on a white background
WKAR File Photo
/

A Michigan man described as a leader of a white supremacist group has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for conspiring to train for civil disorder.

Investigators say Justen Watkins and two other men entered two vacant state properties in Tuscola County in 2020 to assess whether they could be used for paramilitary training.

Authorities say the 25-year-old Watkins was associated with The Base, a group that has pushed a fringe philosophy advocating mass violence to hasten society’s collapse.

Four members of The Base have been convicted in Tuscola or Washtenaw counties since charges were filed in 2020.

