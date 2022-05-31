© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

DNR bands peregrine falcon chicks at Spartan Stadium

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published May 31, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
Peregrine falcon chicks 220631.png
Spartan Stadium Falcon Cam
Three peregrine falcon chicks were removed from a nesting box at Spartan Stadium and banded by the DNR on Tuesday.

The state Department of Natural Resources has banded three peregrine falcon chicks living in a nesting box atop Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University.

Two rare peregrine falcons have made a home on the MSU campus, and their three babies are growing quickly.

DNR wildlife biologist Chad Fedewa says the DNR has been banding peregrines for many years.

“The research helps us, kind of, track survival rates and movement patterns of the birds across the state and across the country,” he explained.

Fedewa says removing the chicks went quickly. They were whisked away from their nest, taken inside Spartan Stadium and banded, then returned to the nesting box, all within about thirty minutes.

The parents can get aggressive while protecting the chicks, so he wore protective gear.

“They’ll fly around in circles and squawk at you, and kind of swoop down at you,” Fedewa said. "But we were able to get them out of the box really quickly. We took them inside the building to actually do the banding itself.”

MSU has a live webstream to view the falcon nesting box at Spartan Stadium.

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
