© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Court of Appeals rejects Johnson, Markey efforts to get on primary ballot

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published June 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
gavel
Public Domain

The Michigan Court of Appeals has rejected two Republican candidates’ requests to have their names put on the August gubernatorial primary ballot. The court said Perry Johnson and Michael Markey failed to collect enough valid signatures and that’s reason enough for the Michigan Bureau of Elections to keep them off the ballot.

From the court opinion rejecting Johnson’s request: “We conclude that Johnson has not carried his burden of establishing that he is entitled to a writ of mandamus, so we deny his complaint.”

The Johnson and Markey campaigns argued the state was too aggressive in policing signatures. It appears widespread signature fraud by paid petition circulators is behind the shortfall.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has also filed a lawsuit seeking to reverse a decision to keep his name off the GOP primary ballot. All these cases could wind up before the Michigan Supreme Court – with a Friday deadline approaching to finalize the ballot.

WKAR News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE