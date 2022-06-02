Lansing to hold investiture ceremony for first Hispanic 54-A district judge

An investiture ceremony is being held Thursday for the newest judge appointed to Lansing’s 54-A District Court.

Tony Flores was appointed to fill a vacancy on the bench by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this year. He began serving in April. Before that, Flores was a Cooley Law School professor and an assistant prosecutor in Mecosta County.

Judge Flores says he’s been impressed by the work ethic he’s seen in his fellow judges and the court’s staff.

“They work really hard here, and I think it’s important for people to know that,” Flores said. “It’s a very hard-working staff. I’ve found a lot of value in that.”

The 56-year-old Flores is the first Hispanic judge serving in Lansing’s district court.

“I see a smile on faces when somebody comes in front of me and I reflect a community that they understand and know, and I think that’s important,” Flores added. “I think the bench is supposed to do that.”

Judge Flores is filling a partial term and says he will run in the November election, hoping to stay on the bench for a full six-year term.

The ceremony is open to the public in council chambers in Lansing City Hall, starting at 4 p.m.