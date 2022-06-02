Lansing’s corridor improvement project sees boost in funds for Michigan Avenue

Efforts to revamp Lansing’s Michigan Avenue are getting an added boost in funding this year. The city’s corridor improvement project is getting $300,000 to revamp building facades on Michigan Avenue.

Lansing is putting forward $150,000, which is being matched by the Capital Region Community Foundation for a total of $300,000 to go toward improving Michigan Avenue.

About $50,000 of the city's contribution comes from the Michigan Avenue Corridor Improvement Authority Board, which receives money from tax capture and federal dollars.

Mayor Andy Schor said they previously allocated $175,000 last year for improvement projects for the entire city. He said this added funding allows the city to hyperfocus on Michigan Avenue.

“You know making it look like a mainstreet area with buildings and stores, and storefronts where people want to go, and they want to shop, they want to eat,” Schor said. “There’s just so many great businesses on the corridor and being able to make the look match the excitement of the business is really important. ”

Businesses will be able to apply for funding after July 1. Businesses will then work with the city to plan and design improvements to their facade. Schor said it's really up to businesses to decide the look.

"It's not just that we go in and tell the businesses, 'This is how your business is going to look,' we don't want to do that, it's their private property, it's their business, but we work with them on the look and feel of the outside and then we put in money to make sure that we can help them get there," he said.

Schor said an additional $200,000 have been earmarked to improve other parts of the city.

