WKAR News

Thunderstorms followed by extreme heat forecast for Greater Lansing

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published June 13, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT
storm210812
Gabriel Tovar
/
Unsplash

The Greater Lansing area could be in for a severe weather roller coaster.

Thunderstorms are likely Monday night, when the overnight low will drop to 67 degrees.

There's a chance of hail and people should keep their phones charged so they can watch for updates, said Bob Dukesherer, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.

In the event of severe wind or even a tornado, it's safest to head to an interior room away from windows, Dukesherer said.

“You're safer the more walls you put between you and the outside," he said.

In a statement, Consumers Energy warned high winds late Monday could knock out power and said crews are preparing to respond.

All that rain is unlikely to cool things off, however.

Highs will climb to around 90 degrees on Tuesday afternoon with a high of 97 on Wednesday. But, because of the humidity, it's likely to feel like it's more than 100 degrees outside.

More thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night.

WKAR News
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
See stories by Sarah Lehr
