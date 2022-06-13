Thunderstorms followed by extreme heat forecast for Greater Lansing

The Greater Lansing area could be in for a severe weather roller coaster.

Thunderstorms are likely Monday night, when the overnight low will drop to 67 degrees.

There's a chance of hail and people should keep their phones charged so they can watch for updates, said Bob Dukesherer, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.

In the event of severe wind or even a tornado, it's safest to head to an interior room away from windows, Dukesherer said.

“You're safer the more walls you put between you and the outside," he said.

T-storms are expected in Lower MI, mainly from 5 PM–midnight. Across S Lower MI, these storms will pose a risk of destructive winds, isolated large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Areas of heavy rain may result in flooding, especially in urban/poor-drainage areas. #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/zxIvip8LYB — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 13, 2022

In a statement, Consumers Energy warned high winds late Monday could knock out power and said crews are preparing to respond.

All that rain is unlikely to cool things off, however.

Highs will climb to around 90 degrees on Tuesday afternoon with a high of 97 on Wednesday. But, because of the humidity, it's likely to feel like it's more than 100 degrees outside.

More thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night.