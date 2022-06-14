© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Neogen plans $70 million expansion in Lansing

By Scott Pohl
Published June 14, 2022
A Lansing food safety company is working with the city on a proposed multi-million dollar expansion of their facility on East Shiawassee Street.

Neogen Corporation's new facility would be adjacent to its existing site. According to a news release, it would create between 60 and 100 new jobs.

Lansing mayor Andy Schor says he hopes the expansion leads to more people living in the city and more activity downtown.

“Any time you can get a $70 million dollar investment from an international company that’s based here in the city, that’s a win.”

The Michigan and Lansing Economic Development Corporations, the Michigan Strategic Fund and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership have been involved in applying for incentives to complete the project. A brownfield plan must also be approved by the city council.

Construction is expected to take up to 14 months.

