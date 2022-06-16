© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Greater Lansing celebrates Juneteenth with a weekend full of events

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published June 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
211021_juneteenth-g49071b322_1920.jpg
Wynn Pointaux
/
Pixabay

Juneteenth weekend celebrations in Lansing are set to begin Thursday evening. Events include the city’s African American Parade, festivals, music, food and more.

The holiday commemorates when news reached Galveston, Texas, in 1865 of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing Black enslaved people, more than two years after its signing. Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year.

Here’s a look at some of the events happening this weekend:

Thursday:

Friday:

  • The Lansing Juneteenth Freedom Festival starts at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Family Night at St. Joseph Park. Activities include food, vendors, public service exhibitors, and music by DJ Rob Newsome, Hustle Zone with Sheila Carter.

Saturday:

  • The African American Parade begins at 11 a.m. The starting point will be at J.W. Sexton High School, on 102 S. McPherson Avenue. This year's Grand Marshals are Willard Walker and U.S. Congresswoman Elisa Slotkin.
  • The Freedom Festival at St. Joseph Park will resume from noon to 8 p.m. following the parade. An opening celebration will feature guests including Rev. Dr. A . Richard Doss, Rev. DeBorah Hold-Foster, Pastor PJ Anderson and Dr. Willie Davei, and Mayor Andy Schor. Other activities include a job fair, a health fair, informational booths and various vendors.
  • The 517 Juneteenth Festival will open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. in REO Town on South Washington Avenue. The free event features a lineup of live musical performances including Black Milk and the Nat Turner Band, a battle of the BBQ, Black-owned vendors, a kid zone, and more.

Sunday:

Tags

WKAR News Juneteenth
Melorie Begay
Melorie Begay is WKAR-FM's weekend host and a general assignment reporter.
See stories by Melorie Begay
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE