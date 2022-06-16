© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Whitmer denies new casino project in Muskegon

WKAR Public Media | By Daniel Boothe | WGVU
Published June 16, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT
casino_casino_chips-ge394f28a7_1920.jpg
Nemanja_us
/
Pixabay

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday refused to sign off on a proposed casino in Muskegon County, ending a campaign that started over a decade ago.

After 12 years of planning, The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians proposed $180 million casino in Fruitport Township is officially dead, as Governor Gretchen Whitmer refused to give construction her final approval.

In what was once considered to be a formality, the Governor’s office says, approval became not so automatic after the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians, who have been seeking Federal Recognition for over 20 years, claimed rightful ownership to the land on which the casino would be built.

Gov. Whitmer then, asked the Department of Interior for an extension on the June 16th deadline. However, the Department of Interior rejected that request.

In a statement Wednesday, Whitmer blamed the Department of Interior for her decision, saying it put her in an “impossible situation.”

Supporters say, the new casino would have brought 3000 new jobs to Muskegon County.

WKAR News
Daniel Boothe | WGVU
See stories by Daniel Boothe | WGVU
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE