© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published June 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT
Larry Nassar photo
Katie Cook
/
WKAR file photo

The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected a final appeal from sports doctor Larry Nassar who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.

The court declined to take the case today.

Nassar says he was treated unfairly in 2018 and deserved a new hearing, based on provocative comments by a judge who called him a “monster.”

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said Nassar would “wither” in prison like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”

She told Nassar that she had signed his death warrant with a 40-year sentence.

Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting gymnasts, dancers and other athletes with his hands under the guise of medical treatments for hip and leg injuries.

WKAR News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE