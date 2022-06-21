© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Lansing BWL prepares for potential rolling blackouts

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published June 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT
power plant smokestacks
WKAR File Photo
The Lansing Board of Water and Light is preparing for possible energy shortages this summer that could lead to brief rolling blackouts across its service territory.

Lansing’s public utility doesn’t want to leave its customers in the dark.

That’s why the Lansing Board of Water and Light is warning of the possibility of brief rolling blackouts this summer.

The BWL says the regional regulator that controls the power grid for parts of the country could encounter energy shortages outside of BWL’s service territory.

That means the utility may be forced to conduct “load shedding,” which means shutting down electric power to prevent system-wide failures in hot weather.

Factors like the retirement of outdated electric production centers, higher usage rates due to more at-home work and high summer temperatures could produce energy shortages.

The utility says if rolling blackouts occur, customers could expect outages lasting about 20 minutes.

Critical services would not be impacted.

Kevin Lavery
