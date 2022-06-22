© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr’s preliminary hearing set for July

WKAR Public Media | By Daniel Boothe | WGVU
Published June 22, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
220615_Lyoya_Dashcam.png
Grand Rapids Police Department
A screenshot of a police dash cam showing Patrick Lyoya and Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr moments before Schurr shoots Lyoya.

After being charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya earlier this month, former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr’s legal team appeared in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

Christopher Schurr did not appear in the Kent County Courthouse Tuesday morning, as presiding Judge Nicholas Ayoub set Schurr’s preliminary hearing for July 18th; that is expected to be when the former police officer will make his first physical appearance in court.

Defense attorney Matthew Borgula says Schurr is anxious to tell his side of the story.

“He certainly wants his day in court,” Borgula said. “I understand all the attention to the case, he understands the attention to the case, and we are looking forward to having that process go forward, as it should, in a court of law.”

At his arraignment two weeks ago, Schurr pleaded ‘not guilty’ to murdering Congolese Refugee Patrick Lyoya during an April 4th traffic stop.

He faces life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted.

Daniel Boothe | WGVU
