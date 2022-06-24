Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Meridian Township through Saturday afternoon

Meridian Township is extending a boil water advisory until 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Affected areas include neighborhoods and businesses north of Kinawa Drive.

The township is awaiting two state-required negative bacterial test results after a water main break was discovered Thursday at Haslett and Park Lake Road. Township Manager Frank Walsh said the break was a rare occurrence but massive.

“We were able to do valve diversion, turning the valves, and we were able to provide water within about 25 minutes to our residents and businesses after the water main was struck,” he said.

Meridian Township and the East Lansing Meridian Water and Sewer Authority are working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to conduct the tests. The goal is to ensure groundwater from the break has not brought harmful bacteria into the township’s water supply.

“You can shower, use the restroom, everything’s fine that way, just don’t ingest the water,” Walsh said.

The township is encouraging those in affected areas to take the following precautionary steps:

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Showering, laundry, cleaning and other non-consumption uses without boiling is safe.

Pets & Animals: Residents should boil water for pets as well.

Those using park and trail facilities should not drink water in the restrooms there.