Return of 'Mighty Uke Day' to draw hundreds of ukulele players to Lansing this weekend

The biggest ukulele festival in the Midwest is back this weekend in Lansing’s Old Town. The return of Mighty Uke Day comes two years after the COVID-19 pandemic put the festival on hiatus.

Featuring performers from across the country, Mighty Uke Day organizers are hoping to draw hundreds of ukulele players and music lovers to a weekend of fun in Lansing.

Festival organizer Ben Hassenger says there will be plenty of opportunities for ukulele players to join in with their instruments.

“It's kind of a niche festival, but it's also just open to anybody that loves music, you know, you don't have to be an ukulele player, necessarily, to come and enjoy the concert. I mean, it's just good music," he added.

Hassenger says vaccination cards will be required for the indoor portions of the event.

Renowned ukulele player Victoria Vox will be offering workshops for attendees. She says one of the most important parts of playing the instrument is making music in the community.

"So, we offer educational workshops for people who want to improve their ukulele playing, learn about music, jam together," she said.

Vox says participants don’t need to own a ukulele to participate in the workshops.

The event runs until Sunday afternoon.

