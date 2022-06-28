© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Ford receives $101M incentive package to expand in Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published June 28, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT
Duane Moore, Ford Motor Company employee, applies a badge to the all-new 2019 Ranger in a Michigan assembly plant.
Courtesy
/
Ford Motor Company

Michigan lawmakers have approved a $101 million package for Ford as they try to encourage large companies to invest and create jobs in the state.

The automaker in return has promised to invest $1.14 billion in five production plants throughout the state and create over 3,000 jobs.

The tax-funded incentive will be paid in increments and is contingent on Ford hitting promised employment targets.

The incentive package comes just weeks after Ford announced plans to add 6,300 new jobs in the Midwest and invest $3.7 billion in manufacturing facilities across Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

Tags

WKAR News FordMichigan State Legislature
