Ford receives $101M incentive package to expand in Michigan

Michigan lawmakers have approved a $101 million package for Ford as they try to encourage large companies to invest and create jobs in the state.

The automaker in return has promised to invest $1.14 billion in five production plants throughout the state and create over 3,000 jobs.

The tax-funded incentive will be paid in increments and is contingent on Ford hitting promised employment targets.

The incentive package comes just weeks after Ford announced plans to add 6,300 new jobs in the Midwest and invest $3.7 billion in manufacturing facilities across Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.