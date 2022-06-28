© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Oxford school shooting suspect may testify at parents' trial

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published June 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT
James and Jennifer Crumbley are shown during the video arraignment of their son, Ethan Crumbley, in Rochester Hills, Mich. A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the Crumbleys, whose 15-year-old son is accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school.
Courtesy
/
52nd District Court
James and Jennifer Crumbley face manslaughter charges after their 15-year-old son was accused of killing four students at an Oakland County high school.

Lawyers representing the parents of a Michigan teenager charged in a shooting at Oxford High School that left four of his fellow students dead say they plan to call him to testify at the couple’s trial.

Defense attorney Shannon Smith told Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews on Monday that their son's testimony would be related to “extraneous matters” and not the Nov. 30 shooting.

The disclosure came during a hearing in Pontiac, where Matthews ruled against the defense's motion for a change of venue for James and Jennifer Crumbley’s upcoming involuntary manslaughter trial.

Matthews did side with the couple’s arguments that some evidence, such as the condition of their home, would not be admitted at trial.

Oxford
Associated Press
