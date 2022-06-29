Six-week-old kitten rescued from a storm drain in Lansing

Courtesy / Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter The Lansing Public Works department pushed air and water through the storm drain to retrieve a six-week-old kitten.

A six-week-old kitten found itself stuck inside a storm drain along Michigan and Cedar in Lansing on Wednesday.

According to a press release from Ingham County Animal Control, the office received a call from a good Samaritan in the morning alerting staff to the kitten inside the drain.

The call set in motion a rescue plan involving the Lansing Police Department and Lansing Public Works.

“We couldn’t have reached this kitten without the help of Lansing Public Works and Lansing Police Department,” said Heidi Williams, director of Ingham County Animal Control, in a statement.

“It was a great team effort!”

The police redirected traffic to allow the Public Works Department's truck to push water and air into the drain to get the kitten into a reachable area.

"We think the kitten had been down there for a couple of days based on the condition he’s in,” Williams said. “He’s hypothermic and emaciated, but he’s currently receiving proper treatment at the shelter and is doing well.”

The Ingham County Animal shelter has named the kitten "Jordan" after East Jordan Iron Works, the manufacturer of the drain cover that he was found under.