Lane restrictions across Michigan will be eased for Independence Day weekend

The Michigan Department of Transportation is lifting construction restrictions during the Independence Day weekend to ease traffic delays.

Crews will remove orange construction barrels at more than 150 road and bridge projects statewide starting 3 p.m. Friday.

MDOT University Region spokesperson Aaron Jenkins says that includes a number of projects in the Lansing area, like two sites along I-69 in Clinton and Eaton counties.

“One that starts at Airport Road and then the one that goes from Island Highway to I-94,” Jenkins said. “And of course, the I-496 project, which goes from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard all the way to the Grand River; that’s a big one, too.”

Other sites in Ingham County include portions of U.S. 127 and M-43.

Jenkins says though the orange barrels will be gone, drivers should still exercise caution in work zones.

“You still need to be mindful of all the equipment that will still be out there, and there will be some traffic configurations that are still in place,” he added. “So, slow down, buckle up and stay alert to avoid distractions when you’re in a work zone.”

According to AAA Michigan, more than 1.7 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend.

That’s up 10% from 2021.

The barrels will be put back in place early Tuesday morning.

You can find a complete list of affected work zones here.

