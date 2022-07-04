© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

MSU's annual summer carillon concert series returns Wednesday

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published July 4, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
Close up of hands playing wooden mallets on the MSU carillon
Courtesy
/
MSU College of Music
This is the 25th edition of the Annual Muelder Summer Carillon Concert Series at Michigan State University.

Beginning July 6, Michigan State University is hosting a unique outdoor summer music series on campus.

The 49 bells of the carillon in MSU’s Beaumont Tower will ring out for community members during the free weekly events.

Jonathan Lehrer, MSU’s new carillonist, will be making his debut performance during the series. He says he’s excited for the community to have the opportunity to hear the instrument.

"You play from a console that is in some ways similar to a piano and other ways similar to an organ, and you're striking keys with your fists and with your feet," he explained. "So, it's a fairly physical dynamic act of performing."

There are six performances scheduled.

"You can listen from campus circle right outside of Beaumont tower," he said. "So, bring a picnic or a chair and a blanket and just sit out and be serenaded by the carillon."

The concerts run weekly on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. from July 6 to August 10 outside of MSU’s Beaumont Tower.

