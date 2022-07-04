MSU's annual summer carillon concert series returns Wednesday

Beginning July 6, Michigan State University is hosting a unique outdoor summer music series on campus.

The 49 bells of the carillon in MSU’s Beaumont Tower will ring out for community members during the free weekly events.

Jonathan Lehrer, MSU’s new carillonist, will be making his debut performance during the series. He says he’s excited for the community to have the opportunity to hear the instrument.

"You play from a console that is in some ways similar to a piano and other ways similar to an organ, and you're striking keys with your fists and with your feet," he explained. "So, it's a fairly physical dynamic act of performing."

There are six performances scheduled.

"You can listen from campus circle right outside of Beaumont tower," he said. "So, bring a picnic or a chair and a blanket and just sit out and be serenaded by the carillon."

The concerts run weekly on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. from July 6 to August 10 outside of MSU’s Beaumont Tower.