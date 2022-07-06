Green Dot Stables closing Lansing restaurant; owner holds out hope of reopening

A prominent Lansing restaurant is closing, at least for the summer, while its Detroit-based owners decide what to do with the property.

Green Dot Stables co-owner Jacques Driscoll says it’s been difficult to maintain both their Lansing restaurant and their original Detroit location.

In Lansing, the horse racing-themed eatery closed and reopened several times during the pandemic. The recent resignation of its general manager has become a further complication.

The building is for sale. In the meantime, Driscoll says he’d like to reopen if the economy picks up.

“It’s shown it can be profitable. It’s shown it can be great, and I’m positive it can come back," he said. “It’s just we’re really strapped to be doing that right now, and if we do it, we want to do it right.”

Driscoll says he may also find a local partner to operate the restaurant.

“If things continue to trend upwards, it’ll be an easy decision. If they stay the same, it will be a lot to think about,” he added. “If they get worse, you know? There’s things that are promising looking forward. There’s things that are a little scary out there with inflation and all that.”

Green Dot Stables in Lansing closes Sunday night. The Detroit location remains open.