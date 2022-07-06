MI Attorney General issues consumer alert regarding health apps' privacy post-Roe v. Wade

Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging Michiganders to take steps to protect their data from being shared by phone software applications. The consumer alert follows the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Although abortion remains legal in Michigan due to a court order, some period and fertility tracking apps have come under fire nationwide for bad privacy practices. These apps can help monitor when users' menstrual cycles start and end.

In a press release, Attorney General Dana Nessel asks Michiganders to read the fine print of the user agreements for the apps. That’s because registration often gives application administrators the right to sell personal information to other companies.

"There are a lot of unknowns as we face a post-Roe era, but one thing that remains certain is that consumers can protect themselves and their private information,” Nessel said. “Be aware that your information may be sold to entities for other uses.”

There are also fears that law enforcement could seek out that data when investigating alleged violations of the state’s abortion ban should it go into effect.

The Federal Trade Commission advises users to protect their personal data by investigating how an individual app uses their information before downloading it.

Those with concerns that their data may have been shared without their permission can file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General.

