© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

CADL to ask Mid-Michigan residents to restore millage to pre-pandemic levels

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published July 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
Downtown CADL Lansing library
File Photo
/
WKAR-MSU
The Capital Area District Library will ask voters to restore its original millage rate to 1.56 mills.

The Capital Area District Library is asking voters to approve a slight millage increase in August to restore funding to pre-pandemic levels.

For the past two years, CADL has operated just below its usual rate of 1.56 mills to comply with state law governing property values and inflation.

Capital Area District Library Executive Director Scott Duimstra says the COVID-19 pandemic forced some cutbacks.

“Our expenses were lower due to reduced services,” Duimstra explained. “Now, we’re open full hours, and we’re back to full services ... we truly need to get that millage right back up to 1.56 mills.”

If library district voters restore the original millage, the average Ingham County homeowner would pay an additional 47 cents per year.

“For us, that impact is huge,” Duimstra said. “That’s about $50,000 to $60,000 a year in our operating budget. So, we just ask that you look at the impact that we make in the community, and you make an informed decision based on that.”

CADL has seen a 14% membership increase in the last four years. Duimstra says the millage accounts for nearly 90% of its total funding.

The proposed Capital Area District Library millage increase will appear on the August 2 ballot.

Tags

WKAR News Capital Area District LibraryIngham CountyEaton Countymillage
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE