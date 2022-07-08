CADL to ask Mid-Michigan residents to restore millage to pre-pandemic levels

The Capital Area District Library is asking voters to approve a slight millage increase in August to restore funding to pre-pandemic levels.

For the past two years, CADL has operated just below its usual rate of 1.56 mills to comply with state law governing property values and inflation.

Capital Area District Library Executive Director Scott Duimstra says the COVID-19 pandemic forced some cutbacks.

“Our expenses were lower due to reduced services,” Duimstra explained. “Now, we’re open full hours, and we’re back to full services ... we truly need to get that millage right back up to 1.56 mills.”

If library district voters restore the original millage, the average Ingham County homeowner would pay an additional 47 cents per year.

“For us, that impact is huge,” Duimstra said. “That’s about $50,000 to $60,000 a year in our operating budget. So, we just ask that you look at the impact that we make in the community, and you make an informed decision based on that.”

CADL has seen a 14% membership increase in the last four years. Duimstra says the millage accounts for nearly 90% of its total funding.

The proposed Capital Area District Library millage increase will appear on the August 2 ballot.

