New legislation proposes allowing alcohol sales at college stadiums

College sports fans in Michigan might soon be able to buy alcohol while they’re sitting in the stands. New bipartisan bills in the state Legislature would loosen sale restrictions at basketball, hockey and football games.

Alcohol sales are currently only allowed for fans in university stadium suites and have occasionally been permitted at professional sporting events, but that could change if the measures pass.

Democratic Sen. Curtis Hertel is sponsoring S.B. 1125 which would allow the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to approve licenses for events.

Hertel said selling alcohol to crowds during games could prevent attendees from binge drinking beforehand.

“Often, people are drinking to excess because they know they’re not going to be able to drink once they get in, or they’re sneaking it in.”

He adds the change is also about fairness.

“If you’re sitting in the suites or the Huntington Club, then you have access to alcohol, but you can’t get a beer in the stands?” he said. “It makes sense to me that there’s an issue of fairness there.”

Michigan State University and the University of Michigan are among six of 14 schools in the Big Ten Conference that don’t currently allow alcohol sales.