WKAR News

Abortion rights campaign to submit ballot petitions

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published July 11, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT
ballot and machine1_0.JPG
WKAR File Photo
/

A campaign to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution will submit petitions Monday to get the question on the November ballot.

The campaign says that would guarantee abortion rights are protected in Michigan now that Roe versus Wade has been struck down.

Merissa Kovach is with the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, which is part of the ballot campaign. She says the campaign has several hundred thousand signatures.

"They’re seeing that this is an opportunity and that there is hope in Michigan to take matters into our own hands as voters and get this on the ballot and ensure that we can still have the protections of Roe v Wade in Michigan,” Kovach said.

Abortion remains legal in Michigan for now under a court order. There is a dormant 1931 state law that would punish abortion providers except to save a woman’s life.

WKAR News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
