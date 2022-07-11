Abortion rights campaign to submit ballot petitions

A campaign to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution will submit petitions Monday to get the question on the November ballot.

The campaign says that would guarantee abortion rights are protected in Michigan now that Roe versus Wade has been struck down.

Merissa Kovach is with the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, which is part of the ballot campaign. She says the campaign has several hundred thousand signatures.

"They’re seeing that this is an opportunity and that there is hope in Michigan to take matters into our own hands as voters and get this on the ballot and ensure that we can still have the protections of Roe v Wade in Michigan,” Kovach said.

Abortion remains legal in Michigan for now under a court order. There is a dormant 1931 state law that would punish abortion providers except to save a woman’s life.

