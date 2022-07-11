© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Promote the Vote says they’re confident in signatures

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jackson
Published July 11, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
The coalition behind a ballot question aimed at growing voter access in Michigan says it’s confident it’ll appear on the November ballot.

But executive director Micheal Davis Junior says the group has “more than enough” to shield the proposed constitutional amendment from scrutiny.

“Promote the Vote ’22 put in strong—put in place very strong safeguards and a thorough signature verification process to ensure that we have a high validity and quality of our signatures, including prescreening and thoroughly examining for duplicate signatures," Davis Junior said.

If “Promote the Vote” succeeds in making it into the state constitution, it would guarantee the right to vote without an ID through a signed statement and provide 9 days of early in-person voting.

WKAR News
Colin Jackson
