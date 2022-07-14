© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Meridian Township to vote on recreational marijuana stores

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published July 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
Medical marijuana photo
Dank Depot
/
flickr creative commons
Recreational marijuana stores could become legal in Meridian Township. Voters will make the decide during the upcoming Aug. 2 state primary election.

Voters in Meridian Township will decide in the upcoming state primary election whether to prohibit or allow recreational marijuana stores in the community.

The ballot asks whether Meridian Township should prohibit adult-use marijuana establishments within the township's boundaries.

This means, if residents don’t want to see recreational marijuana stores in their township they’ll need to vote "yes" on their ballots. Those who do, need to vote "no." Township manager Frank Walsh said the wording is based on the way the question was submitted.

“We’ll see what happens on August 2nd and then the township board would take up the initiative following the voters' decision on August 2nd on whether we’re going to have marijuana shops throughout the community,” he said.

More than half of voters in the township voted to approve Michigan’s 2018 ballot measure legalizing the use of recreational marijuana, and the sale of medicinal marijuana is already allowed in the township.

Walsh said a lot of people in the community have been talking about the initiative, both those in support and those against.

“I mean, there’s some people really concerned about, they feel like, 'There’s marijuana available right next door in East Lansing and Lansing, Bath why do we need it here?,'” Walsh said. “And then there’s people who say, 'Hey, I want to have it and I don’t mind pot shops popping up throughout the town.'”

The state’s primary election is Aug. 2. More information on polling sites in Meridian Townships and absentee ballots can be found here.

Tags

WKAR News Meridian Townshiprecreational marijuana
Melorie Begay
Melorie Begay is WKAR-FM's weekend host and a general assignment reporter.
See stories by Melorie Begay
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE