Michigan’s first children’s rehabilitation hospital to be constructed in Grand Rapids

The proposed facility would be the nation’s 9th free-standing children’s rehabilitation hospital and the first in Michigan. Spectrum Health Helen Devos Children’s Hospital and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital have entered into a 50/50 collaboration.

“As the newest, it will be the most technologically advanced and specialized in our country.”

Kent Riddle is Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital President and CEO. He explains that in 2021 nearly 60% of Michigan’s kids traveled for care to Grand Rapids.

“The number of kids across the state that we have treated over the last few years has increased 75%,”

The two-story $60 million rehabilitation hospital will house 24 private inpatient rooms, outpatient treatment areas and a classroom covering 67,000 square feet.

“It will be dedicated exclusively to providing life-changing rehabilitation for children born with malformations, defects, recovering from diseases. Any number of diseases; cancer, chronic pain or traumatic injuries.”

Treatments will draw from more than 40 specialized programs.

Public-private financing has begun with a $10 million state appropriation. Private donors will fund the rest.