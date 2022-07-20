© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

MI seeks public input on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families plan

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published July 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
211022_Michigan_State_Capitol.jpg
Myesha Johnson
/
WKAR-MSU
The state of Michigan is seeking input on its 2023 Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

The state of Michigan offers financial and other services for thousands of low-income residents each year.

Now, officials are seeking public comments for its upcoming 2023 plan.

Michigan distributes funding through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, program.

Next year, the state will use its $772 million allocation to provide an array of services, from monthly cash assistance for qualifying families to hunger relief.

Lewis Roubal with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the state wants to hear firsthand from the program’s beneficiaries.

“We’re open to feedback regarding what the funds are being used for; are they reaching priority populations … and just people’s experience in general is always helpful,” Roubal said.

Roubal says the state wants to ensure it can meet the basic needs of thousands of qualifying residents.

“Housing, food, basic clothing are really important,” he added. “In addition, family preservation initiatives that allow families to stay intact and stable.”

Comments can be emailed here.

Input will be accepted through September 5.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
