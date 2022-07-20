MI seeks public input on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families plan

The state of Michigan offers financial and other services for thousands of low-income residents each year.

Now, officials are seeking public comments for its upcoming 2023 plan.

Michigan distributes funding through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, program.

Next year, the state will use its $772 million allocation to provide an array of services, from monthly cash assistance for qualifying families to hunger relief.

Lewis Roubal with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the state wants to hear firsthand from the program’s beneficiaries.

“We’re open to feedback regarding what the funds are being used for; are they reaching priority populations … and just people’s experience in general is always helpful,” Roubal said.

Roubal says the state wants to ensure it can meet the basic needs of thousands of qualifying residents.

“Housing, food, basic clothing are really important,” he added. “In addition, family preservation initiatives that allow families to stay intact and stable.”

Comments can be emailed here.

Input will be accepted through September 5.

