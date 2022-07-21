© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

MI clean water grant will upgrade East Lansing-Meridian drinking water system

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published July 21, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
East Lansing Wastewater Treatment Facility photo
Courtesy photo
/
City of East Lansing
East Lansing and Meridian Township will use a $2 million state grant to improve their jointly-operated drinking water supply system.

East Lansing and Meridian Township will use a $2 million state grant to improve their shared public water system.

Each community gets its drinking water from groundwater reserves.

The grant will allow the East Lansing-Meridian Water and Sewer Authority to fund equipment that will protect that source during a filter sterilization process.

Manager Clyde Dugan says the treatment plant will recover backwash water in a closed system.

“It preserves the integrity of the groundwater so that we don’t have any possibility of exposure to surface water contamination,” Dugan said.

Dugan says residents won’t see or taste any difference in their water.

“We will maintain the same treatment process for the drinking water supply that we have in the past,” he added. “This just makes it a little bit more safe from contamination.”

The grant contributes to an ongoing $9 million water system upgrade.

Dugan says this current phase is part of a five-year expansion program.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
