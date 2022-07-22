Three candidates are vying to fill Lansing City Council's Ward 1 seat

Lansing voters will narrow down who will be selected to fill a partial term on the Lansing City Council during the Aug. 2 primary election.

The three candidates are running for a seat on the council to represent Lansing’s First Ward. The partial term would end in January of 2024.

The seat became vacant earlier this year following the resignation of Ward 1 Councilmember Brandon Betz. Lansing businessman Brian Daniels was appointed by City Council to fill the seat through the end of the year. He’s now one of the candidates running for the position.

“I think with the infrastructure money that we have, it's really important to make sure that we're doing the right things with that money and taking the opportunity to update Lansing and really carry Lansing into the future," he said.

Daniels says if elected, he commits to improving housing for low-income residents.

“Make sure that ... low-income housing is actually up to standard and up to code," he said.

If elected, Daniels wants to focus on creating more economic opportunities for businesses and residents alike.

DeMarco Taft is also running for the seat. He declined to be interviewed by WKAR News at this time.

According to the League of Women Voters’ 411 guide, Taft says he wants to address Lansing's youth violence by offering city sponsored sporting events.

"I believe the city must provide tangible alternatives for the youth to compete and challenge each other while representing the city thru youth sports and entertainment competitions for City Championships sponsored by the city," he stated in the guide.

Taft also says he will also focus on changing the number of marijuana micro businesses allowed in Lansing. Currently only one license is allowed per ward.

If elected, Taft is hoping to enhance public safety by funding a program known as Group Violence Intervention (GVI).

"Community members with moral authority over group members deliver a credible moral message against violence," he stated. "Law enforcement puts groups on prior notice about the consequences of further group-involved violence for the group as a whole. And support and outreach providers make a genuine offer of help for those who want it."

Ward 1 resident Ryan Kost is also running for the seat. Since launching his campaign, Kost says he's walked more than 600 miles in Lansing while picking up trash and speaking with residents.

“Walking in the First Ward, talking to residents, picking up trash, trying to beautify our neighborhoods, but really listening to what people are telling me. And they're frustrated with the way things are," he said.

Kost is also the vice president of Friends of Bancroft Park, a group dedicated to maintaining and improving the park located on the Eastside. He says he wants to give those residents a seat at the table.

“I am focusing on parks, neighborhood revitalization, and trash as my top priorities,” Kost said.

The top two vote-getters of the Aug. 2 primary will move on to a special election in November.