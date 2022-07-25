Eaton County residents to vote on 911 emergency dispatch services millage

Eaton County residents will find a proposal on their Aug. 2 primary ballot to continue funding 911 Emergency Telephone and Central Dispatch Services in the area.

Kelley Cunningham, the head of the department, says the proposed millage is a renewal of the current millage already funding 911 services.

"The same millage has been in place since 1988. And it provides funding for our staffing, training, facilities, technology and equipment needed to answer the emergency calls," she said.

Cunningham says in 2021, central dispatch answered more than 300,000 requests for emergency services.

"With a renew and restore of the 911 millage, we can continue to provide Eaton County residents with the number one services that get them the help they need in time of an emergency," she said.

The old millage is set at $0.949 cents for every $1,000 dollars of assessed property value and is set to expire at the end of next year. The ballot proposal would raise the millage to 95-cents for every one-thousand dollars of assessed property value. According to the ballot proposal, $3.88 million dollars would be raised in 2024 for the 911 Emergency Telephone and Central Dispatch Services.